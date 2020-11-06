Mie A. Oshima (Age 91)
Passed away on November 1, 2020, peacefully at home with loving family as she had always wanted. Preceded in death by husband, Fred and son, Donald, she is survived by children, Ron, Wayne and Marsha, son-in-law, David, and grandchildren, Olivia and Lilian. Private services will be held at a later date. Charitable donations in Mie's memory can be made to either Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist Church (https://mvpumc.org/
[mvpumc.org
]) or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (https://www.alzinfo.org
/ [alzinfo.org
]).