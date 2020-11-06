1/1
MIE OSHIMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mie A. Oshima  (Age 91)  
Passed away on November 1, 2020, peacefully at home with loving family as she had always wanted. Preceded in death by husband, Fred and son, Donald, she is survived by children, Ron, Wayne and Marsha, son-in-law, David, and grandchildren, Olivia and Lilian. Private services will be held at a later date. Charitable donations in Mie's memory can be made to either Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist Church (https://mvpumc.org/ [mvpumc.org]) or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (https://www.alzinfo.org/ [alzinfo.org]).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved