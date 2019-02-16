Mike Pallone, Jr.
(Age 91)
Of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away February 14, 2019. He was born July 8, 1927, in Donora, PA, He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Tomasina; wife, Armeda, siblings, Felix, Frances, Jimmy and Santina; nieces, Maryanne and Tina and nephew, Jimmy. He is survived by his nephews and nieces, Alan, Tammy, Sharon, Paul, Linda, Scott, Debbie, Mark, William, Timothy, Robert, Frances, Anna, Claudia Ann and Michael.
Mike took chances in life, he once hopped trains to California with his best friend to become famous, fame did not find them but adventure did. He served our nation in WW2
and remained a patriot his entire life, always saying he lived in the best country in the world. He attended Roberts Wesleyan College where he sold chocolates, sandwiches and ice cream to pay for tuition and was class President one year. After deciding to pursue sales, his road to success began. Mike worked as a car salesman and owned several businesses in the Rochester, NY area. He purchased a failing dealership in Springfield, VA in 1969, and Mike Pallone Chevrolet was born. He and wife, Armeda, ran a successful dealership for 41 years.
At the request of the family, a private service will be held for Mike. Arrangements made by Laurel Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made in his name, to Westminster of Lake Ridge 12191 Clipper Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 www.wlrva.org
.