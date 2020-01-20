MILAN JAMES KUBIC
Milan "Mike" Kubic of Bethesda, Maryland passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Leesa Fine, loving father of Benjamin Kubic (Elizabeth Hoffman) and Jan Kubic (Erika Hadlock), brother of the late Mirek (Eva) Kubick. Mike was a lifelong writer, spending 30 years as a journalist at Newsweek and an additional 26 years as a speechwriter at the FDA. His legacy will live on through his family and friends, as well as his memoir. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to National Public Radio.