On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Milan Madison of Hyattsville, MD passed. Beloved son of Monnikka M. Madison; cherished brother of Breyan; loving uncle to Makenzie and Kylie; and adored grandson of Connie, Wilfred, and Regina. A man of many talents; he touched numerous people through his music, his intelligence, wit, and his perfect smile. He will truly be missed. Flowers or other tributes can be sent to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home by 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3. No public services are scheduled at this time. Please sign family guestbook at