MILAN MADISON
MILAN MADISON  
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Milan Madison of Hyattsville, MD passed. Beloved son of Monnikka M. Madison; cherished brother of Breyan; loving uncle to Makenzie and Kylie; and adored grandson of Connie, Wilfred, and Regina. A man of many talents; he touched numerous people through his music, his intelligence, wit, and his perfect smile. He will truly be missed. Flowers or other tributes can be sent to Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home by 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3. No public services are scheduled at this time. Please sign family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
