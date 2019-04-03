

MILBREY HARTZ



Milbrey Hartz of Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD, passed from pneumonia at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital on March 25, 2019 at 96 years of age. Mrs. Hartz was born in Indianola, Mississippi on August 14, 1922. Millie, to her friends and family, was a resident of Leisure World since 2004 having previously resided in Dunedin, FL since 1972 and Bethesda, MD before that. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Francis J. (Dutch) Hartz, in 1987. She is survived by her son, Reverend Norman R. Hartz, of Emmitsburg, MD., stepson, CDR James Hartz USN (Ret.) of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as granddaughters, Holly Hartz of Los Angeles CA, Marianne Harrison and Jennifer Stevens of Pinole and San Leandro, CA and grandsons, Douglas Hartz of Chambersburg, PA, LCDR Stephen Hartz of Alexandria, VA and Michael Hartz of Charlotte, NC and their spouses and children. Mrs. Hartz was a Life Master Bridge instructor and competitive player winning many duplicate bridge awards at both the international and national level for nearly 50 years. She retired from the City of Dunedin, FL Parks and Recreation in early 2000 as the bridge instructor. She was an avid reader: seeking out the best new fiction from the Washington Post's top 10 list published each Sunday. Known as "GG' -- for great grandmother -- by her family, Millie will be sorely missed. Private services and interment in Palm Harbor, FL.