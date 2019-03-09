Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Baldwin.



MILDRED G. BALDWIN



(SPECIAL) daughter of Rodner and Theresa (Lammers) Baldwin died March 6, 2019 on the farm where she was born October 25, 1944.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Jerome, Francis, Philip, John, George, Paul and her sisters Martha Carr and Dolores Baldwin. She is survived by her brother Henry (Margaret) Baldwin, sisters Mary Spencer and Janet Baldwin. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Chapel at the Donaldson Funeral Home, PA 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to a . Online condolences at