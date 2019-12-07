The Washington Post

MILDRED BENDAVID

Notice
MILDRED J. BENDAVID  

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, Mildred J. Bendavid, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Isaac Bendavid of Highland Park, NJ and the late Arthur Jackson of Hillside, NJ; devoted mother of Lois Alperstein (Leslie) and Sherri Pleva (Joseph); loving sister of Frieda Kowalski; cherished grandmother of Alexander, Lauren, Adam, Michael, Robert and the late Ethan; and great-grandmother of Elizabeth and Jacob. A chapel service will be held Sunday, December 8, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday and Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Lois and Leslie Alperstein. Donations can be made to The Ethan Alperstein Sanctuary Garden Endowment at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
