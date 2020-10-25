1/
MILDRED CARROLL
1920 - 2020
Mildred Ada Ridgell Carroll  (Age 100)   May 24, 1920 - October 23, 2020  
Sixty year resident of Hyattsville and member of Saint Jerome's Parish in Hyattsville. Mother of 14 children and spouses, 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m. at Saint Jerome's Church at 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 or Friday, October 30, 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment immediately following. Donations in leu of flowers can be made to Saint Jerome's Church or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Saint Jerome's Church
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
Saint Jerome's Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Jerome's Church
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
