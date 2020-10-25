

Mildred Ada Ridgell Carroll (Age 100) May 24, 1920 - October 23, 2020

Sixty year resident of Hyattsville and member of Saint Jerome's Parish in Hyattsville. Mother of 14 children and spouses, 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m. at Saint Jerome's Church at 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 or Friday, October 30, 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment immediately following. Donations in leu of flowers can be made to Saint Jerome's Church or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.



