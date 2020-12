Or Copy this URL to Share



Mildred Green Colbert (Age 86)

Our beloved Mildred G. Colbert of Washington, DC entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellsworth W. Colbert, Jr. She is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. On December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. the family will hold a graveside service at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD 20722. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 20003.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store