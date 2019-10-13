MILDRED HARRISON COX ( Age 104)
Passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Retired Baltimore School teacher, wife of the late Presiding Elder John Morris Cox of the Baltimore District-AME Church: Women's Missionary Society Life Member, International Association of Ministers, Wives and Ministers Widows. She held several offices in the local Interdenominational Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows Association. She will be missed by nieces, Penelope Johnson, Jean Allen (Spencer), Ellen Watson; nephew John Lucas (Mary); great-nieces, Ellen Sims (Gregory), Alanna Allen; great-nephew, Malone Watson. Also survived by great-great grand and great-great-great grand nieces and nephews, many cousins and host of other family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, October 18 from 10 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m. Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery Baltimore, MD. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.