The Washington Post

Mildred Cox

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Cox.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilgrim AME Church
612 17th Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim AME Church
612 17th Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MILDRED HARRISON COX ( Age 104)  

Passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Retired Baltimore School teacher, wife of the late Presiding Elder John Morris Cox of the Baltimore District-AME Church: Women's Missionary Society Life Member, International Association of Ministers, Wives and Ministers Widows. She held several offices in the local Interdenominational Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows Association. She will be missed by nieces, Penelope Johnson, Jean Allen (Spencer), Ellen Watson; nephew John Lucas (Mary); great-nieces, Ellen Sims (Gregory), Alanna Allen; great-nephew, Malone Watson. Also survived by great-great grand and great-great-great grand nieces and nephews, many cousins and host of other family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, October 18 from 10 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m. Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery Baltimore, MD. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.