Mildred Keller DeBell
Mildred Keller DeBell was born Mildred Lee Keller on March 16, 1918 in Fishers Hill, Virginia. On Monday, January 20, 2020, Mildred passed away. Predeceased by husband Stuart T. DeBell, Sr., son Stephen K. DeBell, Sr., father, mother and her four siblings. Survived by sons Stuart DeBell, Jr. and John T. DeBell, Sr.; three daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild. She did insurance, bookkeeping services and owned and operated Newgate Inn for over 26 years. She spent 16 years beside husband Stuart T DeBell, Sr. while he served on the Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors from 1952 to 1968.
Mildred is being cremated and memorial services and interment will be held at Saint John's Episcopal Church later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Saint John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 236, Centreville, VA 20122-2360-Memo: Memorial Fund-Mildred DeBell-Church Organ Fund. Visit Pierce Funeral Home at www.piercefh.com
