The Washington Post

Mildred "Candy" Deramous

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Candy" Deramous.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Mildred L. Deramous "Candy"  

On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Hospital after a brief illness. She leaves her loving husband of 46 years, Henry; her four children, Regina Maria Mills, Veronica D., Thaleia L., and Athena "Bilan" Deramous; 13 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held this week, followed by a memorial service when State restrictions are lifted. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.