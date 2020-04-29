Mildred L. Deramous "Candy"
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Hospital after a brief illness. She leaves her loving husband of 46 years, Henry; her four children, Regina Maria Mills, Veronica D., Thaleia L., and Athena "Bilan" Deramous; 13 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held this week, followed by a memorial service when State restrictions are lifted. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.