

Mildred L. Millie Donoghue



Died in Arnold, M. on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aloysius Donoghue. Survivors include her three devoted children, Nick Sampogna of Annandale, VA., Rosemary Gurick-Clutz of Severna Park, MD. and Dede Fowler of Millersville, MD.; her five granddaughters, Nikki Pope, Kelly Akin, Kari Cawthorne, Nina Fenton and Anne Sampogna; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to at https:// act.alz.org/site/Donation2

Online condolences may be made on