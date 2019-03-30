MILDRED LEE ELLISON-GILMORE
(Age 80)
Went home to receive her heavenly wings on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry D. Gilmore; Loving mother of LeWanda M. Elllison Rowley; sister of Charles Roseboro. She was preceded in death by sisters Anna Jean McFadden and Corrine Robinson. She leaves four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services to be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Greater Tried Stone Baptist Church, 1363 Otis Place NW., Washington DC. Viewing 10 a.m.; Services at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Marshall March Funeral Home - Suitland