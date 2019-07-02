The Washington Post

MILDRED GILL

MILDRED WILSON GILL (Age 82)  

Of Ligonier, Pennsylvania, formerly of Arlington, VA, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
 
She was born April 9, 1937 in Arlington, VA, a daughter of the late Frank James Wilson and Betsy Figgens Wilson.
 
Prior to her retirement in 1995 she had been employed by the former Bell Atlantic. She and her husband then made Ligonier their home for the last 24 years.
 
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children: Melissa and James Gill, three brothers and one sister.
 
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph E. Gill; a son, Glen A. Gill of Ligonier; a grandson, Dale Johnson; and two sisters. Patricia Smith of Owingsville, KY and Blanche Melton of Arlington, VA.
 
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
 
The J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., of Ligonier is assisting the family..
Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
