MILDRED GOLDMAN
MILDRED GOLDMAN  
On Monday, August 3, 2020, MILDRED GOLDMAN of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Max Goldman. Devoted mother of Susan Goldman (Richard Brink), Leslie Goldman (Lisa Dreyfuss) and Tracey Goldman (Andrew Strongin). Loving sister of Rhoda Edelman. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Matthew Brink and Emma and Samuel Strongin. Graveside funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, The Capital Area Food Bank or to the Children's Inn at NIH. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
