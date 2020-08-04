MILDRED GOLDMAN
On Monday, August 3, 2020, MILDRED GOLDMAN of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Max Goldman. Devoted mother of Susan Goldman (Richard Brink), Leslie Goldman (Lisa Dreyfuss) and Tracey Goldman (Andrew Strongin). Loving sister of Rhoda Edelman. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Matthew Brink and Emma and Samuel Strongin. Graveside funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, The Capital Area Food Bank or to the Children's Inn at NIH. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.