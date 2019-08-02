MILDRED LOUISE WIGHT
KAMMHOLZ GOLDSTONE
Mildred Louise Wight Kammholz Goldstone, 76, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home in Cary, NC. She is survived by her three loving children: Mark Kammholz, Bradley Kammholz (Karen), and Heather Goldstone Carter (Scott); her three beloved grandchildren, Brennan and Maddie Kammholz and Sarah Carter; and her three loving sisters: Mary Jane Pia, Marjorie Russer and Muriel Rouch. She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Carl Kammholz and Robert Lee Goldstone. Funeral services were held in Rochester, NY on Friday, July 26, 2019.