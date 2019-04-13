MILDRED C. GOODS
On Tuesday, March 11, 2019, Mildred C. Goods, 85, passed away in Georgetown, DE after a long illness. She is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Goods Kraft; three generations of nephews and nieces; and by her lifetime friend, Jo Ann Waggaman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Alexandria, VA. Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Regional Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 215, King William, VA 23086. Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, DE.