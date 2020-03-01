

Mildred Ridgley Gray (Age 99)



a devout Christian, noted educator, civic leader, philanthropist, historic preservationist, wife and mother, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at her home in Mitchellville, Maryland. A third generation and lifelong resident of Prince George's county, Ridgley Gray's roots in the county trace back to the mid-1800s to the rural farming community then known as "Ridgley."

Ridgley Gray was born on September 24, 1920 in Ridgley, the youngest of the 13 children of Arthur and Mary Eliza Dyson Ridgley.

Ridgley Gray attended the Ridgeley Rosenwald School throughout grade school and graduated in 1937 from Highland Park School, also a Rosenwald school. She later attended the State Teachers College at Bowie, where in 1940 she received a special instruction certificate for Advanced First Grade teacher. That same year she began work as a teaching-principal at the Sharpersville Freedman Elementary School, a 1-room school with grades 1 through 7. In 1946, she returned to Bowie, then a State College, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She received a Masters of Arts from New York University in 1952 and also pursued graduate studies at Wayne State University and Catholic University.

As an educator in the County for more than four decades, Ridgley Gray touched many lives as a teacher at Lakeland, Croom, Glenarden, and Highland Park schools. Ridgley Gray returned to Ridgeley School in 1957 as a principal of a center for children with special needs. She is most notably remembered for her work in developing and implementing the concept of Trainable Special Education in Prince George's County, a groundbreaking curriculum based on her philosophy, "All children can learn; they only need teachers who know how to teach them."

In 2001, Ridgley Gray established the Mildred Ridgley Gray Charitable Trust, Inc., a nonprofit organization created to bring public awareness to the prominent rural African American community founded in 1871 by her grandfather Lewis Ridgley and to preserve the legacy of the historic Ridgley Church, Ridgeley School, and Ridgley farm on Central Avenue in Landover, Maryland. Her work through the Trust brought forth new knowledge and fostered cultural pride for African American heritage in her county, the state of Maryland, and the nation. Today the Ridgley Methodist Church and Ridgeley Rosenwald School are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ridgley Gray was preceded in death by her husband William S. Gray, also an educator. She is survived by her daughter, Armeta La Verne Gray, generations Ridgley's, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic Ridgely Methodist Episcopal Church, 8900 Central Avenue, Landover, Maryland. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 910 Addison Rd. S, Capitol Heights, Maryland, followed by interment at Ridgely Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Please also consider making a donation to the Mildred Ridgley Gray Charitable Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 103, Baltimore, MD 21203-0103.