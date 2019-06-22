

MILDRED HELEN IMIRIE



On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Mildred (Millie) H. Imirie of Bethesda, MD. Born April 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John L. Imirie and Christena Eckhardt Imirie and the sister of the late Margaret I. Marshall.

A Bethesda native, Millie attended Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School and the University of Maryland where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She enjoyed a highly successful career with the Organization of American States. She is survived by many cousins and an abundance of friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at National Presbyterian Church Chapel, 4101 Nebraska Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, 4101 Nebraska Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20016 or to National Presbyterian Church-Capital Campaign.