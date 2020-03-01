The Washington Post

Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
On Saturday, February 8, 2020. wife of the late Joseph J; mother of Paul J. (Marilyn) of Laurel, MD, Mark P. (Paula) of Burlington, VT, Matthew O. (Julie) of Poolesville, MD, Helen B. (Roy) Thompson of Blacksburg, VA, and Tracy A. Johnson of Blacksburg, VA; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of six; daughter of the John A. and Johannah Shorman Berry. Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT Funeral Home 4400 Powder Mill Road Beltsville, Maryland on Friday, April 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 9601 Rhode Island Avenue College Park, Maryland 20740.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
