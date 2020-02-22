MILDRED LOUISE JOLLY
On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Mildred ("Sis") peacefully transitioned into her Eternal Life. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years Leroy Jolly, her four children, Anthony, Terry, Lavon and Quinton, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Homegoing Service will be on Monday, February 24 at The New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Family and Public viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.