On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Mildred Katzen, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard Katzen; devoted mother of Dr. Harvey Katzen (Barbara) and Dr. Burton Katzen (Wendy); loving sister of Arnold Seigel (Rhoda); cherished grandmother of Arlyn (Robert), Adam and Jason (Lori); and great-grandmother of Blake, Brynn, Charly, Bryce, Brady and Emery. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be observing Shiva following services at Sommerset II-Club Room with minyan at 7 p.m. Donations can be made to The Bernard & Mildred Katzen Medical Education Award https://gwtoday.gwu.edu/memoriam-bernard-katzen">gwtoday.gwu.edu/memoriam-bernard-katzen [gwtoday.gwu.edu] Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

