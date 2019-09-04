The Washington Post

Mildred Lawrence

Deaconess Mildred I. Lawrence  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Wife of the late Solomon Lawrence. She is survived by her children, Michael Lawrence (Jacqueline), Terry Lawrence, and Joyce Williams (Jason); nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Ivey Wright and Leola Lawrence; and a host of other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave., NW, Washington DC 20009. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
