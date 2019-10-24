The Washington Post

Mildred Jeanette Hershey Leatherman, 86, of Columbia, MD passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Center Howard County on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zedeiakah (Ray) Leatherman. She is survived by her son David Leatherman; grandchildren Adam Leatherman, Erin Leatherman, and Samuel Leatherman; her sisters, Leona Shears, and Mary Dimlich. The family will receive friends on Friday, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City, MD. A time for food and fellowship will follow the service. Interment will be private in Keyser, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org. Online condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
