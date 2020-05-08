

Passed peacefully in her home on the evening of May 5, 2020, 12 Iyyar 5780. Born Mildred Moshman on February 23, 1920 in Brooklyn NY, she was the fifth of six children born to immigrant Jewish parents Abraham and Jennie Moshman (nee Laifer). She graduated from Girl's High School in Brooklyn at age 16 and worked for years at the Abraham & Straus department store. She was married to Fred Leonard (nee Lenowitz) from 1945 until his passing in 2003, and with him moved to the Washington, DC area in 1948, although her latent accent re-emerged whenever she returned to New York. In the DC area, she worked for years at Woodward & Lothrup. She is survived by children Andrea Leonard-Segal (Herman) and Warren Leonard; six grandchildren: David Segal, Jenny Segal-Wiginton (Gideon), Jonathan Segal (Duan), Lauren Leonard, Ariel Leonard, and Ilana Leonard; two great-grandchildren: Sadie and Phoebe Wiginton, and a large extended family in which she had 40 first cousins. She is remembered by family and friends as warm, loving, bright, bubbly, vibrant, inquisitive, always interested, upbeat, full of energy and good humor, with a youthful spirit. She also had an artistic flair and painted many beautiful watercolors. She was a woman of strong principles who could be tough when needed and offered sage advice. With her husband, she engaged in many home projects, clock building, and enjoyed years of sailing on the Chesapeake Bay as well as time at Bethany Beach.

Funeral and interment services will be private at King David Memorial Gardens on May 10. Donations in her memory may be made to a . Shiva will be held Sunday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Please contact her children for details.