MILDRED M. TRACY

"Mooie"

Sunrise Sunset

July 17, 1926 February 24, 2012

My Beloved Mama



Your absence is larger than anyone's

presence. BUT when I listen closely,

I can hear the song of angels and I know

that you are still with me.

The love between a

Mother and daughter grows forever.

Your one and only,

Mikki