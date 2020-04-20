MILDRED A. MALCOLM (Age 99)
Born in Gallipolis, OH on June 28, 1920 with her twin sister, Marion, and two brothers, Harry and Vernon, to the late Harry and Rosanna Alexander. After graduating Valedictorian from her hometown high school, Gallia Academy, she and her sister attended the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. She graduated in 1942 with high honors and obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Education. From there, Mildred moved to Washington, DC and married the love of her life, Richard E. Malcolm, whom she met in college. From that union were born Marta Camille, Richard McClain, and Rodney Alexander. Mildred worked as a stenographer for five years at the Pentagon and 45 years as a loyal and loving teacher in DC Public Schools. While teaching, she obtained her Masters of Education in Supervision and Training of Teachers from New York University
. She was also a faithful Sunday School teacher at Chevy Chase Baptist Church for 30 years in addition to working for Chevy Chase Catholic Church as an office administrator for 15 years. Mildred passed away peacefully at her home in Upper Marlboro, MD on April 11, 2020. Survived by her daughter, Marta Camille Haamid (Kareem); son, Rodney A. Malcolm (Cheryl); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services at a later date. Arrangements by McGuire.