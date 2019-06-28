The Washington Post

MILDRED MILLER (1917 - 2019)
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chevy Chase United Methodist Church
7001 Connecticut Avenue
Chevy Chase, MD
Notice
Mildred Bland Miller (Age 101)  

Of Washington, DC on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Woodrow Wilson Miller, daughter of the late William Otho and Alice Duvall Bland. Aunt of William Albert Bland of Las Vegas, NV, John Marshall of St. Leonard, MD, Thomas Marshall of Warsaw, MO, Dawn Burns Potosky of Washington, DC, Braunda Miller Butt of Goffstown, NH. Friends may call at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda MD on July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be held at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD July 2 at 11 a.m. with entombment to follow at Fort Lincoln Mausoleum. Memorials may be made in the form of a contribution to the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the .

Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
