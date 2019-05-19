Mildred Silverstein Nollman
Of Boston, formerly of Newton and Foxboro, MA, entered into rest on May 16, 2019, at the accomplished age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Bernard I. Nollman. Devoted mother of Ellen Nollman and her husband, Akira Watanabe of Maryland, and Doris Nollman of Foxboro. Loving sister of the late Eunice Silverstein, and the late Theodore Silverstein and his late wife, Mary. Cherished grandmother of David Nollman-Watanabe and his wife, Susan of Chicago. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org
, or to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Office, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or at www.hebrewseniorlife.org
.
