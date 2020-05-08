Guest Book View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

RILEY Mildred Ann Riley Mildred Ann "Millie" Riley, age 84, of Washington, D.C., passed away on May 3, 2020, from COVID-19 complications, after battling Alzheimer's for many years. Millie was born on August 23, 1935 to Mildred Phelps Willett and William Otis Willett in Jonesboro, AR. After graduating from Ames High School in 1952, she earned a B.A. in Journalism at Iowa State University. She moved to Washington, DC. in 1956 and began her first job writing advertising copy for The Hecht Company. Over the course of her career as a writer and editor, she held professional positions managing research publications and communications at a number of non-profit organizations specializing in childcare and early childhood education, and at government agencies focused on culture and history. In addition to her full-time positions, Millie also freelanced in journalism and advertising for 42 years (from 1970 to 2012). In 1959, Millie married Sydney Stolbach, and they moved to Hyattsville, MD where they lived until Sydney passed away in 1966. On July 19, 1969, she married Paul Joseph Riley, with whom she had two children, Rachele Cyr Riley and Erin Phelps Riley. Millie and Paul raised their two daughters in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood in D.C., which they moved to in 1970, and lived there together for 50 years. After she retired in 2010, Millie spent time with her loved ones, making weekly trips to Philadelphia to help care for her grandson, Pascal Cavan Eure, as well as enjoying many of the wonderful things she loved about D.C., including art openings and exhibitions, lectures, cultural events, and long jaunts about the city. Millie was a dynamic and fearless woman whose kind-hearted and caring nature touched so many people throughout her entire life. Her love of history, the arts and architecture, culture and performance inspired her to travel, volunteer, and attend many events in the D.C. area and beyond. She inspired others with her kindness and her sense of fun and liveliness. Millie was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Thomas Willett, and her first late husband. She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Riley (Washington, D.C./Sandy Spring, MD), her sister, Sarah Imelda Griffith (Issaquah, WA), her two daughters, Rachele Cyr Riley (Greensboro, NC) and Erin Phelps Riley (San Diego, CA), and her grandson, Pascal Cavan Eure (Greensboro, NC). Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests making contributions in memory of Millie Riley to the or to the National Museum of Women in the Arts. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com



RILEY Mildred Ann Riley Mildred Ann "Millie" Riley, age 84, of Washington, D.C., passed away on May 3, 2020, from COVID-19 complications, after battling Alzheimer's for many years. Millie was born on August 23, 1935 to Mildred Phelps Willett and William Otis Willett in Jonesboro, AR. After graduating from Ames High School in 1952, she earned a B.A. in Journalism at Iowa State University. She moved to Washington, DC. in 1956 and began her first job writing advertising copy for The Hecht Company. Over the course of her career as a writer and editor, she held professional positions managing research publications and communications at a number of non-profit organizations specializing in childcare and early childhood education, and at government agencies focused on culture and history. In addition to her full-time positions, Millie also freelanced in journalism and advertising for 42 years (from 1970 to 2012). In 1959, Millie married Sydney Stolbach, and they moved to Hyattsville, MD where they lived until Sydney passed away in 1966. On July 19, 1969, she married Paul Joseph Riley, with whom she had two children, Rachele Cyr Riley and Erin Phelps Riley. Millie and Paul raised their two daughters in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood in D.C., which they moved to in 1970, and lived there together for 50 years. After she retired in 2010, Millie spent time with her loved ones, making weekly trips to Philadelphia to help care for her grandson, Pascal Cavan Eure, as well as enjoying many of the wonderful things she loved about D.C., including art openings and exhibitions, lectures, cultural events, and long jaunts about the city. Millie was a dynamic and fearless woman whose kind-hearted and caring nature touched so many people throughout her entire life. Her love of history, the arts and architecture, culture and performance inspired her to travel, volunteer, and attend many events in the D.C. area and beyond. She inspired others with her kindness and her sense of fun and liveliness. Millie was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Thomas Willett, and her first late husband. She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Riley (Washington, D.C./Sandy Spring, MD), her sister, Sarah Imelda Griffith (Issaquah, WA), her two daughters, Rachele Cyr Riley (Greensboro, NC) and Erin Phelps Riley (San Diego, CA), and her grandson, Pascal Cavan Eure (Greensboro, NC). Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests making contributions in memory of Millie Riley to the or to the National Museum of Women in the Arts. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.