MILDRED "MILLIE" VELLA
Mildred Lenora Niles Vella  "Millie"  
Passed away at her home in Stuart, Florida, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Malden, Massachusetts. In November 1947 Millie married Jim Vella. The couple settled in Northern Virginia. Millie worked in Fairfax County Government, retiring in 1982, after 25 years of service. She was active in Fairfax Baptist Church and Vienna Baptist Church, singing alto in the choirs of both churches. In the 1990s Millie and Jim began wintering in Florida, settling permanently in Cape Coral. Jim passed away in 2003. Millie moved to Stuart, Florida in 2015.Music was a passion and a mainstay of Millie's life. She took piano lessons when she was young and sang in youth and adult choirs at her church in Malden. At home she would sit at the piano or electric organ in the evenings and play. Playing the organ with Nana was a favorite activity of her grandchildren. Millie is survived by brother, William March; daughters, Sandra Ranno (Alfred, deceased) and Linda Vella-Acker; son-in-law, Donald Acker; grandchildren, Paul and Brad Ranno, Jordan and Julia Acker; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Sydney, Delaney, Colin, Emrys, and Julian Ranno, and Lily, Aiden, and Pippa Acker; and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at a later date. Expressions of remembrance may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice, www.treasurehealth.org, or by mail to Treasure Coast Hospice, Mayes Center, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
