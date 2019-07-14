The Washington Post

MILDRED VENEY

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
1514 15th St. NW
Washington, DC
MILDRED L. VENEY (Age 94)  

Mildred Beatrice Lyons Veney, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her two daughters, Susan V. Haskins and Vicki V. Payne; grandson, Jeffrey Haskins; son-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Haskins; sister, Ruth Lyons White; and nephew, Cabral Franklin. Her oldest sister, Edna Rodgers, passed away recently after her transition. She is survived by her loving grandson, Christopher Lyons Haskins; granddaughter-in-law, Meredith Braden; great-granddaughter, Eve Haskins-Braden; niece, Shirley Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to her Mt. Pleasant neighborhood friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1514 15th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
