1/
MILDRED WAGHELSTEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MILDRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MITZI BOOKOFF WAGHELSTEIN  
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, MITZI BOOKOFF WAGHELSTEIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Waghelstein. Devoted mother of Alan (Elyse) Waghelstein, Nancy (Stewart) Cherner, Diane (Steven) Jaffee and David (Ellen) Waghelstein. Loving grandmother of Brett Waghelstein (Sarah Thibeau), Michael (Jennifer) Cherner, Carey (Leigh) Cherner, Brian (Jordan) Jaffee, Scott Jaffee, Matthew (Madeline) Jaffee, Andrea (Brian) Wishan and Evan (Dara Busman) Waghelstein. Cherished great-grandmother of Sloan, Emmie, Carson and Parker Cherner, Sloan and Campbell Jaffee and Aaron Wishan. Dear sister of Sheila Rossan (Alfred Greenberg), and sister-in-law to the late Shirlene (the late Al) Platshon and the late Sidney Waghelstein. Loving aunt to Mark (Leslie) Platshon, Judy Platshon and Benjamin (Charlotte) Rossan; also survived by her devoted caregivers, Jane Wamoyo and Donovan Lewis. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved