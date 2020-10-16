MILDRED WAGHELSTEIN

MITZI BOOKOFF WAGHELSTEIN
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, MITZI BOOKOFF WAGHELSTEIN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Waghelstein. Devoted mother of Alan (Elyse) Waghelstein, Nancy (Stewart) Cherner, Diane (Steven) Jaffee and David (Ellen) Waghelstein. Loving grandmother of Brett Waghelstein (Sarah Thibeau), Michael (Jennifer) Cherner, Carey (Leigh) Cherner, Brian (Jordan) Jaffee, Scott Jaffee, Matthew (Madeline) Jaffee, Andrea (Brian) Wishan and Evan (Dara Busman) Waghelstein. Cherished great-grandmother of Sloan, Emmie, Carson and Parker Cherner, Sloan and Campbell Jaffee and Aaron Wishan. Dear sister of Sheila Rossan (Alfred Greenberg), and sister-in-law to the late Shirlene (the late Al) Platshon and the late Sidney Waghelstein. Loving aunt to Mark (Leslie) Platshon, Judy Platshon and Benjamin (Charlotte) Rossan; also survived by her devoted caregivers, Jane Wamoyo and Donovan Lewis. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.