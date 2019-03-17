MILDRED COVINGTON WILLIAMS
(Age 99)
Died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Oak Manor Healthcare Center. She will long be remembered as a nurse at Garfield Hospital in the Washington Hospital Center. Born in Washington, DC. Loving mother of Diane W. Phynes and her late husband Herman W. Phynes, III of Columbia, MD; adored grandmother of Charlotte Phynes Garcia and Adam T. H. Phynes; beloved aunt of Karolyne G. Smith
and Stephanie Holder and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4707 13th St., NW, Washington, DC, visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.