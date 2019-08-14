The Washington Post

Milie Cousins

DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
The Village of Rockville
9701 Veirs Drive
Rockville, DC
Milie F. Cousins  

On August 11, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Charles Cousins Jr.; loving mother of Abigail C. Folliard (Glenn), Elizabeth Buckner, PhD, Mila Haynes (Trace), Jane Cousins (Gabriel), Priscilla Street and Sidney J Cousins (Elisabeth). Also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at The Village of Rockville, 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 on August 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Florence Crittenton Services. Please sign the guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
