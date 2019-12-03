MILLARD DESMOND HUDSON
On Friday, November 29, 2019, MILLARD DESMOND HUDSON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 69 years of Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Davis Hudson. Devoted father of Sharon, Patricia and Nancy (Wayne Koontz) Hudson. Loving grandfather of Bonnie Hudson, William and Robert (Kerry) Clem and William Patrick (Heather) and Andrew Koontz. Dear great-grandfather of Blaine, Devon and Emmie Turner and Madison, Amaya, Victoria and Colin Clem and great-great grandfather of Arizona Clem. Visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Oakdale Church, 3425 Emory Church Rd., Olney, MD, where funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 11 a.m. Interment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to The United States Navy Memorial. Online guest register at www.Legacy.com
.