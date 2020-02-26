Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILLICENT TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Greenspring Village Chape 7420 Spring Village Drive Springfield , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

TAYLOR Millicent Hutcherson Taylor (Age 93) Passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. Born Millicent Claire Hutcherson on October 8, 1926, in Baltimore, Millicent grew up in Culpeper, Virginia, graduating as the 1944 class Valedictorian of Culpeper High School. In 1948, she earned a B.A. in Music and Spanish from Westhampton College at the University of Richmond. After graduation, she taught music and Spanish at Warwick County High School in Virginia, where she met her future husband, Simeon Pipkin Taylor, III. Millicent later earned an M.A. in Education from Columbia University in New York, and a degree in Counseling from the University of Virginia. Millicent and Sim married in 1952 and moved to northern Virginia, where they raised two children, Cathy and Richard. Millicent was active in the Arlington County Junior Woman's Club, serving as President, and represented the Junior Clubs at the Virginia Federation of Woman's Clubs. In recognition of her contributions, she was named "Woman of Year" in 1961 by the Woman's Clubs. In 1972, Millicent began work in the membership office of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). In 1979, she and Sim retired and moved to Hampton, Virginia, where they hosted many happy hours on their deck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. They later returned to Northern Virginia and moved into the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, where Millicent carried out an active social life. She particularly enjoyed her membership in the "Greenspring Players" theater group, filling both acting and backstage roles, and was a proud member of her Wii bowling team. Throughout their lives, Millicent and Sim traveled widely throughout the U.S. and Europe, and also visited Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, and the Caribbean. Always the "hostess with the mostest," she cherished entertaining an ever-widening circle of friends with dinners, parties, and bridge. Millicent was also an active church member throughout her life, and was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church. Millicent is survived by her beloved children: Cathy, and her husband, Csaba Chikes, and Richard, and his wife Jane; her four adored grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah Chikes, Christopher and Maira Chikes, Ryan Taylor, and Erin and Kyle Upton; and her dear great-grandson, Cole Upton. She was always a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m., in the Greenspring Village Chapel, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m., in the Greenspring Village Chapel, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031.

TAYLOR Millicent Hutcherson Taylor (Age 93) Passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. Born Millicent Claire Hutcherson on October 8, 1926, in Baltimore, Millicent grew up in Culpeper, Virginia, graduating as the 1944 class Valedictorian of Culpeper High School. In 1948, she earned a B.A. in Music and Spanish from Westhampton College at the University of Richmond. After graduation, she taught music and Spanish at Warwick County High School in Virginia, where she met her future husband, Simeon Pipkin Taylor, III. Millicent later earned an M.A. in Education from Columbia University in New York, and a degree in Counseling from the University of Virginia. Millicent and Sim married in 1952 and moved to northern Virginia, where they raised two children, Cathy and Richard. Millicent was active in the Arlington County Junior Woman's Club, serving as President, and represented the Junior Clubs at the Virginia Federation of Woman's Clubs. In recognition of her contributions, she was named "Woman of Year" in 1961 by the Woman's Clubs. In 1972, Millicent began work in the membership office of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). In 1979, she and Sim retired and moved to Hampton, Virginia, where they hosted many happy hours on their deck overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. They later returned to Northern Virginia and moved into the Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, where Millicent carried out an active social life. She particularly enjoyed her membership in the "Greenspring Players" theater group, filling both acting and backstage roles, and was a proud member of her Wii bowling team. Throughout their lives, Millicent and Sim traveled widely throughout the U.S. and Europe, and also visited Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, and the Caribbean. Always the "hostess with the mostest," she cherished entertaining an ever-widening circle of friends with dinners, parties, and bridge. Millicent was also an active church member throughout her life, and was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church. Millicent is survived by her beloved children: Cathy, and her husband, Csaba Chikes, and Richard, and his wife Jane; her four adored grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah Chikes, Christopher and Maira Chikes, Ryan Taylor, and Erin and Kyle Upton; and her dear great-grandson, Cole Upton. She was always a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m., in the Greenspring Village Chapel, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 2 p.m., in the Greenspring Village Chapel, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church, 9019 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close