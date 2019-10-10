

MILLICENT V. WILLIS



Millicent Verlaine Ford Willis entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2019 at the Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington, MD. Mrs. Willis was the second of three children born to the late Harold Henderson Ford, Sr. and Cornelia Esther McKnight in Boston, MA. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Atlantic Union College, after which she spent much of her adult life working as a school teacher for more than 30 years, having taught in most grades at various Adventist schools and public school systems in Massachusetts, New York, Michigan and Maryland as well as in the Department of Defense School systems. In 1957, she married Carlton R. Willis, then a Corporal in the U.S. Army who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976. They were married for 44 years until he preceded her in death in June 2001.

A lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, "Lady Millicent" as she was affectionately known was a longtime member of Capital Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church (CMC) in Washington, DC since October 1991 where she served in various positions, most recently serving two consecutive terms as an Elder. During her time at CMC, Millicent shared her talents as an orator and vocalist reflecting her passion for singing, playing the piano and conducting dramatic readings.

Preceded in death by her brother, Harold Henderson Ford, Jr. and her sister, Roberta J. Ford Ashton, she leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, Carlton P. Willis and Craig J. Willis, both of Fort Washington, Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth J. Willis; three grandsons, Timothy C., Matthew R., and Michael R. Willis; a great-granddaughter, Emma Sun Willis; a brother-in-law, William M. Willis of Washington, DC; and a host of Nieces and Nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Capital Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3150 Chesapeake Street, NW, Washington, DC at 7 p.m. Viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.