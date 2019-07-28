|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILO COERPER.
|
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
All Saints Episcopal Church
COERPER Milo George Coerper International Lawyer, Ordained Episcopal Priest, and Senior National Squash Champion, died peacefully at his Chevy Chase home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was 94 years old. The son of Milo and Rose Coerper, he was born May 8, 1925, and raised in Milwaukee, WI. In high school, he was runner-up in the Wisconsin State Junior Golf Championship. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with the Class of 1947 and served in the Navy for three years. He then entered the University of Michigan Law School. He returned to naval service during the Korean War where he met Ensign Wendy Hicks in Norfolk, VA. They were married at the Norfolk Naval Base Chapel in 1953. Milo completed law school in 1954 and joined the law firm of Wilmer and Broun (later Wilmer Cutler and Pickering) in Washington DC. He earned a PhD in political science and philosophy from Georgetown University. In 1960, he joined the international law firm Coudert Brothers, eventually becoming managing partner in Washington. His international clients included German interests in wine and steel for which work he was honored with the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. While still practicing law, Milo was ordained an Episcopal priest and served a small parish in Clear Spring, MD. He later became a voluntary chaplain at the Washington National Cathedral where he helped establish the Center for Prayer and Pilgrimage. He helped found and served several other Christian organizations including the Canterbury Cathedral Trust in America, the World Community of Christian Meditation, the Friends of St. Benedict, the Evelyn Underhill Association, and the Anglican Fellowship of Contemplative Prayer in America. He was also an oblate of two Benedictine Monasteries, St. Anselm Abbey Washington, D.C. and New Camaldoli Hermitage, Big Sur, CA. He was president of the House of Mercy Board when it established the Rosemount Center. He also served on the boards of Sheridan School, Washington DC, St James School, Hagerstown, MD, and the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. Milo was a member of the Lawyers Club, the Army Navy Club, and the Chevy Chase Club. As president of the Metropolitan Club Board, he helped establish its squash center. In 2008, he was the finalist in the 80+ National Hardball Squash Tournament. Milo, also known as "Mike" to his older friends and "Uncle Mike" to his numerous nieces and nephews, was devoted to his family. He was a gentleman with great intellect, strong morals, and an ever-ready twinkle in his eyes. In his beloved home of 59 years, he and Wendy hosted top dignitaries as well as any family member or friend who was passing through the area. It was the gathering spot for his wide and diverse circle of family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wendy Hicks Coerper; sister Vicky Hampshire of Millbridge, ME; son, Milo W. "Kip" Coerper and wife Becky Coerper of Skeneateles, NY; daughters Allison Lee Coerper of Chevy Chase, MD and Lois (Loie) C. Randall and husband Michael Osborn of Southport, NC; five grandchildren Jeremy, Ben, Claire, Riley, and Quinn and three great-grandchildren, Drayden, Rosemary and Dylan. Memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, Three Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase, MD on Saturday, September 14 at 2 pm with interment in the Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Washington National Cathedral in Milo's name. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.comPlease view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|