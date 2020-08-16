

Milton C. Douglas, Jr. "Skeeter"

Peacefully departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Miriam C. Douglas; one son, Mark D. Douglas and two daughters, Lisa Douglas Staton and Karin A. Sellers; three grandchildren, Mallin D. Sellers, Darius D. Sellers and Orlando "Scottie" Sellers Jr.; three cousins, Doris Munoz, Joyce Tucker and Rosalie Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. Preparation by Taylor's Funeral Service, 1722 North Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC 20002. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hill, Maryland 20748, with viewing at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetary, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623. Services will also be live streamed at Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Milton C. "Skeeter" Douglas Scholarship Fund.



