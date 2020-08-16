1/1
MILTON "Skeeter" DOUGLAS Jr.
{ "" }
Milton C. Douglas, Jr. "Skeeter"  
Milton C. Douglas, Jr. "Skeeter"  
Peacefully departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Miriam C. Douglas; one son, Mark D. Douglas and two daughters, Lisa Douglas Staton and Karin A. Sellers; three grandchildren, Mallin D. Sellers, Darius D. Sellers and Orlando "Scottie" Sellers Jr.; three cousins, Doris Munoz, Joyce Tucker and Rosalie Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.  Preparation by Taylor's Funeral Service, 1722 North Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC 20002. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hill, Maryland 20748, with viewing at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetary, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623. Services will also be live streamed at Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Milton C. "Skeeter" Douglas Scholarship Fund.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
09:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 882-2732
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Skeeter was a good friend, mentor and an supervisor who cared about everyone under him, rest peacefully my friend
Lamont(Butch)Manago
Friend
August 16, 2020
Skeeter was like another father to us. We will miss his words of wisdom and the talks we used to have. There were many, many good times through the years on too many occasions to write about. Skeeter was a man we were proud to know and love. We will miss him but will keep his spirit in our hearts.
Patty and Darnell Morgan
Family
