Milton Joseph Stoutenburgh
Milton Joseph Stoutenburgh  
Milton Joseph Stoutenburgh died peacefully on July 30, 2020, at a lifecare community in Falls Church, VA. He was 94. Milton was a proud native of Washington, DC, graduating from Georgetown University with degrees from the School of Foreign Service and the School of Law. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after which, he served in U.S. intelligence and became an attorney in private practice, specializing in consumer law. He enjoyed live music performances, fine art and collecting antiques. On weekends for many years, he relaxed at a getaway house in the Virginia countryside. Gifted with a keen mind and a razor-sharp sense of humor, Milton was quick with a laugh and a kind word. Having lived through the Great Depression, Milton sought to ease suffering among people who could not afford proper food, housing or health services. After retiring, he did quiet works of charity by bringing frequent donations to the Father McKenna Center in Washington, DC, and giving generously to other nonprofit organizations. He is survived by his treasured cousin, Peggy Hannan; nieces Carolyn Estes O?Connell, Susan Stoutenburgh Alexander; and nephews James Didden and Stephen Stoutenburgh as well as a host of adoring grandnieces and grandnephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
