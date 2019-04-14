MILTON KANNER
On Friday, April 12, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Doris Kanner. Milton is survived by his three children, Rick (Marcia), Howard (Ilene), and Robert (Sandy); his grandchildren, Shauna, Justin and his wife, Christie, Adam and his wife, Susanna, Gregg and his wife, Adina, David and his wife Rebecca, and Larry; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Madalyn, Cole, Jack, and Asher. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 15, 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783. Shiva will be held Monday immediately following services and Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.