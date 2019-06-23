The Washington Post

Of Atlantic City New Jersey, peacefully passed away on May 28, 2019 at his home in Rockville, MD. Milton was a lifetime haberdasher, the original owner of Latt's Country Squire, the oldest family owned store in Washington when it closed in 1993. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Jeanne Salus Latt, his two beloved sons, Bernard and Alan Latt and his sister, Nola Golden. He is survived by his loving sister, Nanette Fields, his four loving grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren. Milton Latt was the clothier of such people as the The Three Stooges, Liberachi, Mae West, Prime Minister's of Isreal and President's Kennedy, Nixon, Carter and Reagan, to name a few. The family will be holding Shiva at the home of his daughter-in-law, Pamela Latt Rockville, MD on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 5 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
