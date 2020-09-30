MINNEMAN MILTON JAY MINNEMAN Born July 31, 1923 passed away peacefully at his Potomac, MD home on September 10, 2020 at the age of 97. He was with his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris, and daughter, Jill (Tom). He was deeply proud of and adored his grandsons Tyler and Adam. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of Wallace (1876-1930) and Lydia (1894-1972). Dr. Minneman loved engineering, pursuing education, and energetically supporting the Montgomery County Democrats. He was a senior executive at the Department of Defense Office of the Undersecretary for Acquisition Technology and Systems from 1973-1994 and as an engineering consultant until 2004. He planned and oversaw acquisition of the C58 and C17 aircrafts. He established and directed cooperative research and development with allied countries. Prior to his work at the Department of Defense, he worked in the defense and aerospace industries in New Jersey, Baltimore, and New York. He holds six patents. He also holds six degrees. At the age of 87, he received an MS in Information Technology from the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) in 2011 where he proudly walked the stage in cap and gown. He received a BS in computer science in 2006 from UMUC, wanting to update his knowledge in the field after having earned a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University) in 1966, where his thesis was an early contribution to the field of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to that, he earned a professional degree in Electrical Engineering from the Cooper Union in 1952, an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1949, and a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1943 from the Cooper Union, where he was also business manager of the school paper. After he retired from the Department of Defense in 1994, he dedicated himself to the Montgomery County Democratic Party. Feeling grateful to the Democrats and President Roosevelt for alleviating the crushing poverty of his youth through the New Deal, he wanted to give back. He served the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee starting in 1995 in various roles including chair of the District 15 Take Back PAC. In 2002 and 2006 he was elected as a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee where he proudly served as director of press relations. From 2011-2013 he served as a special assistant to Del. Aruna Miller (Democrat, District 15) reviewing legislation. As Dr. Minneman said when interviewed in the Montgomery Gazette about receiving his sixth degree at the age of 87, "I just don't see the need to stop doing anything useful. If you're capable of doing something, you should keep doing it." To honor his life, be like Milt and do what you can do to get out the vote, be a poll worker, vote for Democrats and up and down the ticket, and donate to Joe Biden https://secure.actblue.com/donate/miltonminneman
The private funeral was held on September 14, 2020 at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD.