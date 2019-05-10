Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILTON PHIBBS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PHIBBS Milton T. Phibbs Musician, Horn player and Composer Born on November 17, 1949 in Takoma Park, MD. A graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville MD, Milton showed prodigious musical aptitude from a young age. Although his first instrument was the trumpet, Milton soon switched to the Horn, an instrument he would master and play for his entire career. Milton graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in 1971 where he studied horn with the legendary Mason Jones and composition with Matthew Colucci. Milton quickly became a busy freelance musician, performing, touring and recording frequently with the Philadelphia Orchestra as well as the Minnesota Orchestra with his longtime friend, Kendall Betts. Other Philadelphia area professional credits include the Concerto Soloists of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Lyric Opera, Grand Opera Company, and the Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra. Seeking adventure and musical opportunities, Milton moved to New York in the early 1980s and became a mainstay with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Opera Orchestra of New York, Riverside Symphony, Westchester Philharmonic, Brooklyn Philharmonic, Orchestra of Saint Luke's, the American Composers Orchestra and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and played for various Broadway show productions for the entirety of his career in NY: 42nd Street, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, among others and was the longtime hornist of the Virtuosi Woodwind Quintet. Milton performed and recorded with Prof. Peter Schickele and the New York Pick Up Orchestra in the renown P.D.Q. Bach concert series. Milton Phibbs was an active and serious composer throughout his career. He had works premiered by the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Minnesota Orchestra and at the Grand Teton Music Festival as well as at New York's Weill Recital Hall by the Virtuosi Woodwind Quintet. His commercial activities have included arrangements for NFL Films and he composed the music for the interpretive films at the Mount Rushmore Visitors Center for the U.S. National Park Service. Milton was a longtime composer-in-residence and faculty member of the Kendall Betts Horn Camp which takes place each June in New Hampshire, an institution that was very near and dear to his heart. He continued to hold this post well past his retirement from horn playing in 2010. Milton's compositions have long been loved by the horn community at large, as he was known for lushly melodic, frequently humorous, and fiendishly difficult pieces that reflected both his superb musicianship and razor sharp wit. In 2018 a tight-knit group of Milton's friends and colleagues in the New York City horn community gathered to record a collection of his original pieces for horns and percussion. This recording has been released is available for purchase wherever music is sold, and the project was Milton's final professional endeavor. Milton passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Takoma Park, MD. Milton was known and loved by all for his quick wit, self-effacing manner, and unfailing kindness. He will be sorely missed. [In Memoriam written by Shelagh Abate] Graveside service will be conducted at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.Graveside service will be conducted at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.

PHIBBS Milton T. Phibbs Musician, Horn player and Composer Born on November 17, 1949 in Takoma Park, MD. A graduate of High Point High School in Beltsville MD, Milton showed prodigious musical aptitude from a young age. Although his first instrument was the trumpet, Milton soon switched to the Horn, an instrument he would master and play for his entire career. Milton graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in 1971 where he studied horn with the legendary Mason Jones and composition with Matthew Colucci. Milton quickly became a busy freelance musician, performing, touring and recording frequently with the Philadelphia Orchestra as well as the Minnesota Orchestra with his longtime friend, Kendall Betts. Other Philadelphia area professional credits include the Concerto Soloists of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Lyric Opera, Grand Opera Company, and the Pennsylvania Ballet Orchestra. Seeking adventure and musical opportunities, Milton moved to New York in the early 1980s and became a mainstay with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Opera Orchestra of New York, Riverside Symphony, Westchester Philharmonic, Brooklyn Philharmonic, Orchestra of Saint Luke's, the American Composers Orchestra and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and played for various Broadway show productions for the entirety of his career in NY: 42nd Street, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, among others and was the longtime hornist of the Virtuosi Woodwind Quintet. Milton performed and recorded with Prof. Peter Schickele and the New York Pick Up Orchestra in the renown P.D.Q. Bach concert series. Milton Phibbs was an active and serious composer throughout his career. He had works premiered by the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Minnesota Orchestra and at the Grand Teton Music Festival as well as at New York's Weill Recital Hall by the Virtuosi Woodwind Quintet. His commercial activities have included arrangements for NFL Films and he composed the music for the interpretive films at the Mount Rushmore Visitors Center for the U.S. National Park Service. Milton was a longtime composer-in-residence and faculty member of the Kendall Betts Horn Camp which takes place each June in New Hampshire, an institution that was very near and dear to his heart. He continued to hold this post well past his retirement from horn playing in 2010. Milton's compositions have long been loved by the horn community at large, as he was known for lushly melodic, frequently humorous, and fiendishly difficult pieces that reflected both his superb musicianship and razor sharp wit. In 2018 a tight-knit group of Milton's friends and colleagues in the New York City horn community gathered to record a collection of his original pieces for horns and percussion. This recording has been released is available for purchase wherever music is sold, and the project was Milton's final professional endeavor. Milton passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home in Takoma Park, MD. Milton was known and loved by all for his quick wit, self-effacing manner, and unfailing kindness. He will be sorely missed. [In Memoriam written by Shelagh Abate] Graveside service will be conducted at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.Graveside service will be conducted at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close