

MILTON RUBINCAM III



Milton Rubincam III passed away in Frederick, Maryland, on November 11, 2019 at age 75, due to complications from brain cancer.

His mother, Priscilla Teasdale Rubincam; his father, distinguished genealogist Milton Rubincam; and older brother, John Philip Rubincam all predeceased him.

He is survived by his younger brother, David Rubincam (Eloise); cousins Christopher Teasdale, Parry Teasdale, and Holly Teasdale Brunelli; former wife Karey Herbert; and former stepson, Alex Herbert; as well as many friends.

Milton grew up in the Green Meadows sub-development in West Hyattsville. He attended Ager Road Elementary School, Rollingcrest Junior High School, and Northwestern Senior High School, from which he graduated in 1965.

Milton worked for many years in Receiving at the Sears department store in White Oak, Maryland. He later became a school bus driver for Montgomery County public schools. He retired from school bus driving in 2014.

He was very religious, and was active in his church for several years.

On November 18, 2019 Milton was interred in the Rubincam family plot in Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the and to the .