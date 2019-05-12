Milton L. Tulkoff
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 40 years to Rosalie Tulkoff; devoted father of Rebecca Tulkoff (Adam Lesser) and Judith Tulkoff; adored grandfather of Zachary, Levi, and Stella; youngest brother of the late Myer Tulkoff (Esther), Joseph Tulkoff (Margie), and Zelda Cheifetz (late Michel), and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born May 7, 1940 in Ashland, Kentucky, his childhood was filled with adventures near the southern bank of the Ohio River. A lover of music, he taught himself to play the piano and went into radio broadcasting in his twenties. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army
, ranked first in class at the U.S. Army Officer Basic Course, and had assignments in Korea and Japan. Selected for the U.S. Presidential Management Internship, he joined the Office of the Secretary of Defense in 1969 and served for 35 years, rising in rank to Senior Executive Service. There, his impact was recognized with numerous awards including the Secretary of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. After retiring from the government, he worked for Northrup Grumman and the Institute for Defense Analyses. He will be remembered as a strategic thinker, creative storyteller and trusted mentor. A funeral will be held at Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Interment Agudas Achim Cemetery.