Mimi M. Jean
Mimi M. Jean, of Alexandria VA, died on September 16, 2020, at the age of 91, at Heartfields of Fredericksburg.Mimi was born in 1929 in Cognac, France. Traveling to Marseille in 1946, she met the love of her life, Gilbert Jean. Hours of talking on the train became years of letters exchanged. They married in 1949, and emigrated to America with their son, Bernard.Mimi will be loved and missed by her daughters Lénou (Ken), Doris (Mark), Rosemarie (Jeff), Theresa (Bernard's widow); her brother Charles and sister Suzie; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; and their children. She is predeceased by her husband Gilbert.Due to the current circumstances, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
in remembrance of Mimi.